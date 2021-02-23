Thane: Man held for robbing passenger on express train

A 29-year-old man has been arrested by the Kalyan Railway police in Maharashtra for allegedly robbing a passenger on the express train by offering him eatables laced with sedatives, an official said on Tuesday.

The police on Sunday arrested the accused Govindram Chowdhari, a native of Rajasthan, senior inspector Walmik Shardul said.

According to the police, the accused would buy tickets for express trains, travel with passengers and offer to get them cold drinks or food items.