e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Man held for killing tenement owner for money

Thane: Man held for killing tenement owner for money

A case was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence)

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 08, 2022, 11:17 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Thane: Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his tenement's 65-year-old woman owner in Maharashtra's Thane city to grab her funds, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Jijabai Kedar, used to live alone in a house in the chawl (tenement) which she owned in Wagle Estate area. She had rented out some of the rooms there, inspector (crime) Sunil Shinde from Shreenagar police station said. The woman's relatives approached police on Wednesday saying she was not responding to their calls.

The police then went to the woman's house which was locked from outside. They broke open the door and found the woman's decomposed body lying inside, the official said.

The police suspect the woman died four-five days back. They sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

Based on suspicion, a police probe team questioned a 27-year-old man who lived in the tenement and took him into custody on Wednesday night, the official said.

The police suspect the man killed the woman to rob grab her funds, the official said.

A case was registered against the man under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence of offence), he said.

Read Also
Thane: Mephedrone worth over Rs 1 lakh seized; Nigerian among 4 held
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Yellow alert for city, suburbs

Mumbai updates: IMD issues Yellow alert for city, suburbs

Thane: Man held for killing tenement owner for money

Thane: Man held for killing tenement owner for money

Major lapse in Home Minister Amit Shah's security during Mumbai visit, unknown man lurks around for...

Major lapse in Home Minister Amit Shah's security during Mumbai visit, unknown man lurks around for...

Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor relative

Thane court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping minor relative

Fast trains to halt at all stations between Mumbai Central, Churchgate for Ganpati Visarjan

Fast trains to halt at all stations between Mumbai Central, Churchgate for Ganpati Visarjan