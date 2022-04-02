Thane: Man gets life imprisonment in 2016 case for abduction & murder of three & half-year-old boy

The Thane Sessions Court on Thursday sentenced one accused to life imprisonment for abducting a three and half-year-old boy in March 2016 and killing him by drowning him in a bucket of water, while the other was set free for not having enough evidence against him.

The court further also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused. The incident took place in the Kajupada area on Ghodbunder road in Thane six years back. One of the accused has been acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Vasudev Chaudhary and Vikas Chaudhary, two close relatives, had a long-running dispute over a property. Reportedly, Vasudev allegedly approached Babasaheb Wakle from Kajupada in 2016 and offered him to pay Rs 15 lakh ransom for the murder of Vikas Chaudhary and his three and half-year-old son Himesh alias Monu.

As per the plan, Babasaheb in March 2016, abducted the boy Himesh and killed him by drowning him in a bucket of water, he then packed his body in a bag and dumped it in a car at the back of an ashram in Kajupada.

On Thursday (March 31, 2022), after six years of the incident, a Thane sessions court Judge RS Gupta ordered a life imprisonment sentence and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the murder accused Balasaheb Walke.

On the other hand, Vasudev Chaudhary was acquitted due to the lack of evidence. A total of more than ten witnesses were examined in the case and government advocate Varsha Chandane oversaw the work.

