Thane: Man gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in robbery case

A court here in Maharashtra has sentenced a 25-year-old man to three years' rigorous imprisonment in a case of robbery in 2017.

In the order passed on February 28, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, district and sessions judge HM Patwardhan also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on the accused-Ashish Bakelal Gupta.

Another accused in the case, Afjal Ahmed Shamim Ahmed Khan, is absconding.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vijay M Mundhe told the court that on September 22, 2017, the two accused asked cab driver Vijay Mishra to drop them from Manpada locality to Kasarwadavali area in his vehicle, but he refused.

The accused persons then pulled the driver out of the car and beat him up severely. They also tried to snatch his mobile phone.

The prosecution examined five witnesses to prove the case.

The court in its order held that the prosecution has proved all the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 12:19 PM IST