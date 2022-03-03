Thane: Man drowns after jumping in Mumbra creek

A 27-year-old man from Mumbra drowned after jumping into Thane creek near Mumbra. The fire brigade and local police carried out a search operation for hours, but couldn't find him till late evening.

According to the fire brigade the incident took place on Thursday at 11:33 AM near Cuha bridge, behind Mumbra fire brigade office, Mumbra. The victim was identified as Rohit Gupta 27, Gaondevi, near Charminar hall, Ganesh nagar, Mumbra. "Gupta jumped from the bridge into the creek and attempted suicide. Locals who noticed the act informed the police who further reached the spot along with the fire brigade," said a police officer.

The fire brigade officials along with Mumbra police had carried out a search operation at the creek for three hours. The authorities used the boat of a local fisherman. But couldn't find or rescue Gupta. "Due to high tide and strong flow of water. The officials return back seeing the risk factor in the creek. We will carry out a search on Friday," said an official.

The Mumbra police meanwhile had traced the family of the victim and are further taking their statements to know the reason behind the suicide attempt. The police claimed that it may be because of some debt on him or family issues, which forced him to take such an extreme step.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 09:52 PM IST