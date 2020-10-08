Thane: Man dies after being hit by speeding vehicle in Bhiwandi

Thane: A 46-year-old died after hit by an unknown speeding vehicl, at Kongaon route in Bhiwandi.

"Kundan Upendra Jha is the name of the deceased, who was plying on his two wheeler, when a speeding vehicle dashed him. Jha fell off the bike and suffered serious head injuries. He was declared dead on arrival at the nearby hospital," informed police official from Bhiwandi.

The incident took place at Bhumi World Bus stop, near Kongaon, in Bhiwandi, at around 6 pm on Wednesday, informed official.

"A case has been registered against unknown driver, at Kongaon police station, under sections 279, 338, 304 Indian Penal Code and sections 184, 134 of Motor vehicle act. Further investigation is on," added police official.