Thane: Man crushed to death by bus after his two-wheeler hits pothole | PTI

A 26-year-old man was crushed to death after his motorcycle hit a pothole in the Dombivali-Kalyan area of Thane district on Saturday and he came under a bus, a police official said.

Ankit Thaiva, a resident of Ambernath, was on his way to work in Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai when the incident took place on Katai-Badlapur road near Khoni village, he said.

"He lost control after his motorcycle hit a pothole. The two-wheeler then rammed into a Kalyan Domivali Municipal Transport bus moving alongside. He came under the wheels of the bus and died instantly," the Manpada police station official informed.

