Thane: Man climbs over under-constructed pillar in protest against COVID lockdown, unemployment

Thane: A 45-year-old man was found protesting on Sunday on an under constructed pillar near Thane railway station against the COVID imposed lockdown and rising unemployment. He was rescued after 2 hours with the help of fire brigade, police and municipal authorities.

The police said he was identified as Rajabhau Chavan (45), a president of cobbler association. On June 4, Sunday at 6:23pm, Chavan climbed up the under constructed pillar of Kopri static bridge in front of Anand talkies, station road, Kopri.

The team of officials including disaster management cell, fire brigade, local Kopri police and officials from Naupada ward office reached the spot.

Sources from the police alleged Chavan owned two cobblers shops, which are going to be demolished due to a project. "Due to lockdown the process had been delayed. Resulting in closing his shop and no replacement or compensation for him", said a police officer.

The police said they made announcement on speakers requesting him to come down. But instead he asked the assistant municipal commissioner of the particular ward to reach the spot and hear the appeal. "After the assistant municipal commissioner of Naupada/ Kopri ward reached the spot. He narrated his problems and got down after two hours", added the officer.

Mamta D'souza, senior police, Kopri police station confirmed about giving him a notice under section 149 of the code of criminal procedure. "The notice was to inform him that he doesn't repeat such an act in future or else action would be taken against him", added D'souza.