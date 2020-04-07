Thane man claims he was beaten up at Jitendra Awhad's bungalow for Facebook comment on 9 Baje 9 Minute

A 40-year-old engineer from Thane was brutally assaulted in the bungalow of Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in Thane over a Facebook comment on PM Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minute initiative, the complainant stated in the FIR.

The victim has been identified as Anant Karamuse who is resident of Anandnagar area of Kasaravadavali in Thane. The Vartak Nagar Police registered a case under Sections 365, 143, 144, 147, 148, 324, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night. However, Minister Jitendra Awhad expressed his opposition on social media.

On this, Karamuse had put out a post on Facebook against Awhad which led to the whole controversy.

According to the complaint stated in the FIR , on April 5, 11.50 pm, four unknown men including two policemen had approached Karamuse's building. The men told Karamuse to come to the police station for some enquiry. He took the keys of his vehicle along with his moblie phone. However, they ordered him to go with them in their vehicle.