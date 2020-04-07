Thane man claims he was beaten up at Jitendra Awhad's bungalow for Facebook comment on 9 Baje 9 Minute

A 40-year-old engineer from Thane was brutally assaulted in the bungalow of Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in Thane over a Facebook comment on PM Modi's 9 Baje 9 Minute initiative, the complainant stated in the FIR.
The victim has been identified as Anant Karamuse who is resident of Anandnagar area of Kasaravadavali in Thane. The Vartak Nagar Police registered a case under Sections 365, 143, 144, 147, 148, 324, 506(2) of the Indian Penal Code.
Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal, millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night. However, Minister Jitendra Awhad expressed his opposition on social media.
On this, Karamuse had put out a post on Facebook against Awhad which led to the whole controversy.
According to the complaint stated in the FIR , on April 5, 11.50 pm, four unknown men including two policemen had approached Karamuse's building. The men told Karamuse to come to the police station for some enquiry. He took the keys of his vehicle along with his moblie phone. However, they ordered him to go with them in their vehicle.
When he asked about where he was being taken, they said to the cybercrime branch office. He thought that it might be related to his Facebook post. Instead of taking him to the cybercrime branch office, they took to him to Awhad's Nath bungalow near Viviana Mall in Thane where 10-15 people assaulted Anant Karamuse with sticks, said the FIR.
In the FIR, Karamuse said that Jitendra Awhad was also present during the assault. They even recorded the video while beating the engineer.
Thane Police PRO, Sukhada Narkar said, "A case was registered against unknown person and probe is on."
Niranjan Davkhare, president of BJP Thane city said, "This is very serious matter. We have demanded the Thane Commissioner of Police for a fair action be taken against responsible person."
Meanwhile, Jitendra Avhad hasn't responded yet.
