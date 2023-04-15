Thane: Man booked for showing sisters as dead on fake property papers to usurp parents' land

Representational Image

Thane: A brother has removed the name of his three sisters from the 7/12 extract of land by forging the documents and showing the three siblings as dead. When the sister came to know about the forgery they asked their brother who threatened to kill them. The incident took place in Ulhasnagar under Hill Line police station jurisdiction. Based on the complaint lodged by three sisters, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the brother.

The accused brother named Naresh Padmakar Patil made a fake document and presented that his three sisters named Nanda Patil, Nirmala Patil and Vithabai Patil are dead at Talathi office of Usat village in Ulhasnagar and also removed their name from the extract of 7/12 land from the Chopada Court in Ulhasnagar.

Brother makes false documents

Ranjeet Dhere, senior police inspector, Hill Line Police Station, Ulhasnanagar said, "Nanda Yashwant Patil, one of the sisters who lives in Karwale village in Ulhasnagar was having her name along with other two sisters on the ancestral land.

However, their brother Naresh Patil made false documents of their death and forged wills of sisters Nanda Patil, Nirmala Patil and Vithabai Patil from May 10, 2022 till November 9, 2022 in Talathi office and also removed their names. When three sisters got the information about the cheating they directly asked their brother Naresh Patil to give a reply about the cheating. At this time the brother threatened to kill all the three sisters if they came asking for the land.

The sisters complained about the threats to the court and the court has ordered the Hill Line police station to register a cheating case and accordingly we have registered the case. We are further investigating the case. As of now no arrest has been made."