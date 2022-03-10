Thane: Man attacks petrol pump employee with paver block when he refuses to give petrol in water bottle

As an employee of a petrol pump in Ulhasnagar refused to give diesel to the man in a plastic bottle, accused attacked him with a paver block on his head.

The police said the incident took place at the HP petrol pump in Ulhasnagar. The complete incident was captured in the CCTV footage. On the basis of which the police are trying to trace the accused.

"The customer, an accused Ravi Pawar, a resident of section 17, came to the pump to get diesel. Pawar came with a bottle requesting for diesel in it. But the plastic bottle mouth was small. The nozzle of the petrol pump couldn't fit inside the bottle's mouth. The employee Subhash Akadwale asked Pawar to get another bottle to fill it up with diesel." said a police officer.

The police said after an verbal argument between them Pawar in anger brought a paver block. "And attacked Akadwale on his head to injure him. He was shifted to a private hospital." added the police officer.

The Central police station in Ulhasnagar has registered an assault case against Pawar under relevant sections of the Indian penal code.

The complete incident was captured in the CCTV footage. The police are further trying to trace the accused with the help of the CCTV footage.

