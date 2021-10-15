Thane: Man arrested over rash driving and negligence killing a 5-year-old

Thane: The Shanti Nagar police have arrested a 24-year-old man for rash driving and negligence over the killing of a 5-year-old boy. The police said the minor boy came under the back tyre of the tempo.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Tejas Ramsingh Thakur (24), a driver and a resident of Bhiwandi. The incident took place on Thursday at 4:30 pm in front of Laxmi sweet, Bhiwandi. "Thakur was driving his tempo MH 04 JK 1558 towards Bhadwad Naka. When incidentally he rashly drove to hit the deceased boy Aaju Arjun Natvar 5," said the police officer.

"The driver claims he didn't know when the boy came under the back tyre. After he drove ahead some local alerted informed him. He went back to take the boy and shifted to him Civic hospital, where he succumbed to injuries," said a police officer from Shanti Nagar police station.

The police said on the complaint of Arjun Natvar (30) the father of the deceased, a case was registered. The Shanti Nagar police have registered a case under sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian penal code and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. "The accused was arrested for rash driving and negligence and further investigation is going on. The minor boy stays on the roadside and keeps begging on the streets," said a police officer.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 06:52 PM IST