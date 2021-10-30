Thane: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 9-year-old daughter in Dombivli

The Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli have arrested a 49-year-old man for sexually assaulting his nine-year-old daughter. The police said the accused, a photographer by profession, forcibly made the minor consume alcohol before assaulting her.

The police said the complainant is the accused’s wife. The couple has an eight-month-old daughter, too. In her statement to police, the child’s mother said she went to her mother’s place in Nashik with the infant on October 8. The accused and the minor girl were at home. On October 9, at 7 am, the accused on the pretext of giving his daughter a bath, touched her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her. After the mother returned, the victim narrated her ordeal to her. She questioned her husband, but he denied it and asked her to ignore the child.

The police said the mother ignored her daughter’s plight until recently when she noticed the assault herself. The police said, the accused, on October 25, took the victim to the bedroom to play. The mother was in the other room and heard her daughter crying. She tried to open the door but it was locked. The accused asked her to remain silent or else he would beat her up. Instead of opening the door, the accused assured his wife that the victim had stopped crying and slept.

The next morning, the complainant questioned her daughter who narrated the ordeal yet again and said her father gave her alcohol to drink and was naked. “He then started touching her inappropriately and sexually assaulted her. The mother immediately approached the local police. On the statement of the victim and her mother, the police said a case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The police said the accused will be produced in court and investigation is underway.

