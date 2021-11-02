Thane: Man arrested for setting ablaze pregnant wife, booked for attempted murder

The Kalwa police have arrested a man for culpable homicide and attempted murder for setting his pregnant wife ablaze and killing an unborn baby. The police said the couple used to have fights between them as the accused had a second marriage.

The police said Anil Bahadur Chaurasiya, in his early 30's is a resident of the Mafatlal colony in Kalwa. The victim's wife is a 28-year-old woman. The police said the incident took place on November 1, Monday at 12:30 pm at their residence.

"The accused poured kerosene on his wife and set her ablaze. Even after knowing that she is six months pregnant, he set her ablaze. The woman was shifted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment for her burn injuries. However, the doctor alleged that the unborn child died due to the injuries," said a police officer from Kalwa police station.

The Kalwa police have registered a case under section 304 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian penal code.

The police said the couple used to have regular arguments and disputes as the accused recently got married for the second time. "On Monday too the couple had an oral dispute after which the accused set her ablaze to kill her," said a police officer.

D. Awhad, senior police inspector, Kalwa police station confirmed about a case been registered on the statement of the woman and the accused husband is been arrested and was produced in court.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 08:39 PM IST