Thane: Man arrested for raping, threatening woman

Representative image |

Thane: The Kongaon police from Bhiwandi succeeded in arresting a 38-year-old man from Dhule district in Maharashtra for allegedly repeatedly raping and threatening a woman said a police officer from Kongaon police station on Sunday.

The accused who is the chairman of an NGO was arrested from Dhule on Thursday.

Accused befriended the victim and raped her later

Rajendra Pawar, senior police inspector, Kongaon police station said, "The accused had organised a programme in Dhule two months ago and got acquainted with the victim at the event. The accused befriended the victim, who had separated from her husband. He brought her to Mumbai on the pretext of networking and raped her."

Pawar further added, "The accused allegedly took the victim to lodges in Bhiwandi and Kalyan areas in Thane district and repeatedly raped and tortured her in the last two months and even threatened the woman at gunpoint."

"On Wednesday the victim lodged a complaint with us and we registered the case and on Thursday arrested the accused. We are further investigating the case" informed Pawar.