Thane: Man arrested for raping minor; remanded to custody till October 20

Thane: Kalyan police arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor. The accused, identified as Sanjay Bansode, sexually assaulted his 12-year-old neighbour. Bansode was arrested on October 17.

NM Patil, senior police inspector of Bazar Peth police station said that the survivor lives with her family and her parents filed complaint against the accused.

Patil said, "While she was playing outside ​​her house, the accused Sanjay Bansode called her into the house and sexually assaulted her. In the evening the minor complained about stomach ache and informed her parents about the incident. The parents promptly filed a complaint and a case has been registered under relevant sections."

Bansode was produced in Kalyan court and the court remanded him to police custody till October 20.

