Thane: Man arrested for molesting 13-year-old girl in Kopri

A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl, according to Kopri Police Station.

The accused has been sent to one-day police custody.

"A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl; accused sent to one-day police custody," said the Kopri Police Station on Monday.

ALSO READ NCB conducts anti-drug raids in several districts of Maharashtra

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 08:19 AM IST