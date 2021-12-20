Thane: Man arrested for killing wife with chopper in Bhiwandi market

A 46-year-old man from Bhiwandi in Thane district was arrested on Monday for allegedly hacking to death his wife in a market a day earlier, police said.

Anand Rambhau Waghmare and his wife Meena (40) would quarrel often and after one such argument on Sunday at around 5:30pm, he attacked her with a chopper in the market near Varala Devi temple and killed her, said a Bhiwandi Town police station official.

Anand tried to end his life soon after by jumping into the Varala Devi lake but passersby rescued him and handed him over to the police, he said.

The video of the accused being pulled out of the water soon went viral on social media.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 02:56 PM IST