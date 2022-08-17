Thane: Man arrested for abetting suicide of constable wife

Photo: Representative Image

A 34-year-old lady constable committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in the women's room at the Shrinagar police station in Thane. The woman constable, identified as Anita Whaval was a 2008 batch female police officer and had been working at the Shrinagar police station since 2019.

On Tuesday (August 16), the Shrinagar police registered a case of sudden death and started further investigations while also detaining Anita's husband Vijay Zine on suspicion.

During the investigation, the police found that Anita committed suicide due to his repeated suspicions regarding her character, following which Zine was arrested on Wednesday.

Senior police inspector Laxman Tambe of Shrinagar police station said, “Zine used to torture Anita mentally and physically. He would abuse and beat her up.”

Further investigations are underway, he added.

Anita has two daughters – one in the 10th standard and the other studying in Class 6.