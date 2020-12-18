Thane: Major fire in Dombivli MIDC area, no casualty reported; watch video

Thane: A major fire broke into one of the factories in Dombivli MIDC area. The incident took place during evening hours on Friday. However, no casualty or injury has been reported in this incident.

"The fire broke into Shakti Process company, engulfing the whole factory area and leading to a huge spread of smoke around. The company is located at MIDC area, near 90 feet road, in Dombivli," informed a fire official.

The fire broke at around 6 pm. The fire brigade team immediately reached the spot, and began with the dousing process with the help of four fire engines. The process of extinguishing the fire is still on.

Watch Video: