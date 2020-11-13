Thane: Major fire breaks out at cloth factory in Bhiwandi, none hurt

"The fire incident was reported at around 6:30 am, on Friday, leading to the spread of smoke within the nearby residential areas. Hence, as a safety precautions the locals were shifted at safer place till the dousing process was carried by the fire brigade team. The fire broke into the cloth factory, was brought under control after around 4 hours," said fire official.

As per the official around 50 locals residing close to the factory area were rescued to the safer place.

"As it was a major fire which broke out leading to spread of heavy smoke and breaking of metal shelters placed at the top of the factory, which fall off within the residential areas nearby factory. Hence, as a safety precautions the locals and the household gas cylinders were shifted to safer place to curb any untoward incident," added official.

The fire was doused at around 11.45 am, following the cooling process. However, the incident led to major damage of the clothes, equipments and machineries used in factory.

"The reason behind the fire is not yet identified, the investigation is carried on accordingly. However, no casualty or injury was reported in this incident," said a fire official from Bhiwandi.