Thane: Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad files complaint against Kalicharan Maharaj for abusing Mahatma Gandhi

Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad filed a complaint at Naupada police station in Thane against Kalicharan Maharaj for abusing Mahatma Gandhi, reported ANI.

For supporting Nathuram Godse & delivering hate speeches in the past, complaint has been filed under Sections 294, 295, 506 & 34 of IPC against Kalicharan Maharaj.

Today, Pune police also registered a case against Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj, right-wing leader Milind Ekbote and four others for allegedly making inflammatory speeches during an event here and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Wednesday.

Kalicharan Maharaj is also facing FIRs in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh for allegedly using derogatory words against Mahatma Gandhi during at an even in Raipur recently.

During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' (religious parliament) at Ravan Bhata ground in Raipur on Sunday evening, the seer had allegedly used abusive words against Mahatma Gandhi, and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion.

In his reply on earlier FIR's, He had said, "An FIR has been registered against me for making derogatory remarks on Gandhi, but I do not have any remorse for it." He also made several claims and allegations against Mahatma Gandhi and held him responsible for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel not becoming the country's prime minister (after independence) and for "encouraging the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty".

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:52 PM IST