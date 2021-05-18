Thane: Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal gives no relief to officers on applications challenging their transfer orders

Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal (MAT) has not given relief to police inspectors Rajkumar Kothmire and Nitin Thakre on their applications challenging their transfer orders.

Earlier this month, orders were issued by additional director general of police, establishment, Kulwant Singh Sarangal stating that police inspector Nitin Thakre who was posted with the Thane Crime Branch was transferred to Nandurbar and officer Rajkumar Kothmire from Thane Crime Branch was transferred to Gadchiroli district on administrative grounds.

Apart from Kothmire and Thakre, officers Nandkumar Gopale, Sudhir Dalvi, Sachin Kadam, Daya Nayak and Kedari Pawar were transferred out from the Mumbai Police and ATS.

Gopale was transferred to the Police Training Centre (PTC) in Jalna, Dalvi was transferred to PTC Nanveej, Pawar was transferred to Jalgaon and Kadam was transferred to Aurangabad. Nayak was transferred to Gondia district.

Nayak later approached MAT and got relief on the transfer.