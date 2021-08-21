Thane: MACT awards Rs 85 lakh as compensation to kin of Maha forest official

Advertisement

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 85 lakh as compensation to the kin of a forest official who died in a road accident in Thane district in 2018, an official said on Friday.

Avinash Bombe, 38 at the time of the incident, was working as range forest officer in Murbad on May 14, 2018 when a speeding tanker hit his stationary motorcycle near his home at around 11pm.

In his order of August 12, the copy of which was made available on Friday, MACT Member RN Rokade said the compensation amount of Rs. 84,94,600 would include Rs 40,000 towards consortium to the widow, and Rs.15,000/­ each towards loss of estate and funeral expenses.

