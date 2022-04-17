Thane: MACT awards Rs 39.95 lakh compensation to kin of road accident victim

Thane: The Thane Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of Rs 39.95 lakh to the family of a 57-year-old RTO accountant who died in a road accident in 2017.

The member of the MACT, Wali Mohammed, in his order directed the Delhi Gujrat Fleet Carriers Pvt Ltd and The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, to jointly make the payment to the claimants with 7% interest within two months from the date of filing of the claim else interest at 8% till realization.

The copy of the order passed on April 1 was made available on Saturday.

The claim was filed by family members of the deceased Arvind Sawant.

Sawant was killed on October 2, 2017, by a speeding truck near Pen police chowky.

The tribunal was informed by claimants' advocate Sachin Mane that at the time of the accident the deceased, who served as deputy accountant, was earning Rs 49,589 per month.

Advocate AK Tiwari, appearing for the insurance company, contested the claim saying it lacked legal basis and is exorbitant and that claimants are not entitled to compensation. The MV Act provisions are not complied with, he said.

The compensation amount includes Rs 40,000 towards the loss of consortium, and Rs 15,000 each towards the loss of estate and funeral expenses.

The tribunal ordered an investment of Rs 5 lakh in FD in the name of the widow of Sawant and Rs 3 lakh each for their two children for three years. The tribunal also ordered payment of Rs 3 lakh each to the two children and the balance of the amount to be paid to the widow.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 07:47 PM IST