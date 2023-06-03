Thane: 'Maasika Mahotsav' to kickstart with girls football match | file pic

Thane: This year's ‘Maasika Mahotsav’, India's menstruation festival, will be started with a girl's football match called 'Kick the Taboo' at Mumbra's Devripada ground at 4 pm on Sunday. The festival is being organised by Muse Foundation in partnership with other non-governmental organisations like Parcham, Awaaz E Niswaan and Koshish Foundation to dispel the taboo surrounding menstruation and to promote environment-friendly sanitary products.

'Kick the Taboo' football

Nishant Bangera, founder of Muse Foundation said, “Menstruators across India face discrimination. Accessing religious places, entering the kitchen, or simply talking about periods within the family is forbidden in many homes. These practices further oppress women and prevent them from leading a dignified menstrual life. Maasika Mahotsav aims to empower the community and enable them to break these menstrual taboos.”

Bangera added, “The friendly girls' football match is also an attempt to speak about the restrictions that the city and the community impose on girls when they try to access spaces to play. The players find it difficult to find suitable grounds to play, as these are often accessed and encroached on by male players. Keeping with this year's theme of reclaiming spaces, Maasika Mahotsav will attempt to do just that through this football match - Kick the Taboo."

The festival will include information desks for men and women that will display menstrual cups, and cloth pads and aim to initiate conversations around periods. Besides, the community games will include activities that speak about drying cloth pads in the open, or touching pads without any shame and special games for non-menstruators to break gender stereotypes.