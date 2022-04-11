Thane logs 5 new COVID-19 cases, no death

e-Paper Get App
PTI | Updated on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:36 PM IST

Thane: Thane has reported five new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,846, an official said on Monday.

The new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,883. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,600, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 01:36 PM IST