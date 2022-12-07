e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Local goon Ganya Kokate shot at in Bhiwandi

Thane: Local goon Ganya Kokate shot at in Bhiwandi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 11:43 PM IST
Thane: Local goon Ganya Kokate shot at in Bhiwandi | Representative image
Local goon Ganya Kokate was shot at in Kasheli in Bhiwandi. The video of the shootout has also viral.

Police informed that Kokate was travelling from Bhiwandi to Thane when the attack happened.

He has been admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane and his condition is critical. Police is on lookout for the accused.

