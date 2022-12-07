Thane: Local goon Ganya Kokate shot at in Bhiwandi | Representative image

Local goon Ganya Kokate was shot at in Kasheli in Bhiwandi. The video of the shootout has also viral.

Police informed that Kokate was travelling from Bhiwandi to Thane when the attack happened.

He has been admitted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane and his condition is critical. Police is on lookout for the accused.