Thane: Loan sharks misuse phone gallery photos after man delays to repay loan money

The police have come across a new modus-operandi used by loan sharks to harass a victim. The accused who provided a small loan to a 32-year-old Ulhasnagar resident had got access to the victim's mobile phone gallery. The accused then morphed photographs of the victim's friends and relatives in the gallery in an obscene manner and then sent the said images to those in the victim's contact list.



According to the Central police station in Ulhasnagar, the complainant in the case is an electrical contractor by profession. As per the victim, he often requires immediate money for business purposes. On April 12, the victim had taken a loan of Rs 8000 from a mobile loan application and the said loan was supposed to be repaid in a week's time. Since the victim was not having money, he could not repay the loan in the stipulated time.



"When the victim had sufficient money to repay the loan, he sought details of the payment link from one of the loan recovery agents associated with the loan app. Instead of sharing the payment link, the agent told the victim that they very well know how to get back their money and warned the victim to see how they get their money back and disconnected the call," said a police officer, on the condition of anonymity.



He added, "On June 11 the victim learnt that the loan sharks had accessed photographs of his friends and relatives saved in his phone gallery. The accused then edited and morphed some of the photographs in an obscene manner and also posted derogatory comments and also shared the said images with some of the persons in the victim's contact list. Harassed with this, the victim approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter."



The police have registered a case on charges of punishment for violation of privacy and punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and are probing further.



