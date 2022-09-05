e-Paper Get App
Thane: Lightning strike kills tribal woman, buffalo

Thane: Lightning strike kills tribal woman, buffalo

The victim, Anibai Mundola, from Zapwadi in Khinavali area had taken her buffalo for grazing to the field on Saturday evening when lightning struck amid heavy rains killing both.

Monday, September 05, 2022
Thane: Lightning strike kills tribal woman, buffalo

Mumbai: A 55-year-old tribal woman was killed after lightning struck a village in Shahapur taluka, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, Anibai Mundola, from Zapwadi in Khinavali area had taken her buffalo for grazing to the field on Saturday evening when lightning struck amid heavy rains killing both.

The woman's charred body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem. A case of accidental death has been registered, the police added.

