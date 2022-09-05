Thane: Lightning strike kills tribal woman, buffalo |

Mumbai: A 55-year-old tribal woman was killed after lightning struck a village in Shahapur taluka, the police said on Sunday.

The victim, Anibai Mundola, from Zapwadi in Khinavali area had taken her buffalo for grazing to the field on Saturday evening when lightning struck amid heavy rains killing both.

The woman's charred body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem. A case of accidental death has been registered, the police added.