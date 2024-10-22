Thane Lift Collapse: 4 People, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, Sustain Minor Injuries After Elevator Plummets From 1st Floor Of Vista Building In Vartak Nagar

representative pic

Thane: A harrowing incident in Thane on Monday serves as a stark reminder of the precarious state of lift maintenance across Mumbai. As fate would have it, a potential disaster was averted when an elevator cable snapped at the Vista Building in Thane, causing the lift to plummet from the first floor. Four people, including an 11-year-old boy named Shubh Marulkar, sustained minor injuries but were fortunate to escape with their lives.

The incident occurred around 7 PM in the ground plus-41-story Vista Building, nestled within the Raymond complex on Pokhran Road, Vartak Nagar. Eyewitnesses described a moment of sheer panic as the lift descended uncontrollably, shattering its glass panels upon impact. Shubh, who suffered leg injuries from the falling debris, was among those rescued by the swift response of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials and local police.

Statement Of Yasin Tadvi, Chief Of The RDMC

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the RDMC, recounted the harrowing scene: “We received an alert from the fire station and quickly dispatched an emergency tender and rescue team. Upon arrival, we found four individuals trapped inside the elevator, and fortunately, they were all brought to safety.”

While immediate action was taken, questions loom large about the broader implications of such incidents. DCP Amarsingh Jadhav of Zone Five in Thane acknowledged the investigation into the elevator's failure, stating, “We will file an FIR against those responsible for any negligence uncovered during the inquiry.” Yet, this incident raises a critical alarm about the maintenance protocols governing lifts throughout Mumbai.

A Casual Survey Reveals A Troubling Trend

Numerous similar occurrences, some with far more severe outcomes, have gone unreported or faded from public memory. Until a catastrophic event jolts the collective conscience of the city, the issue remains a ticking time bomb. Residents in various societies are voicing concerns about the subpar management of elevator systems.

The Vartak Nagar incident is not an isolated case but part of a disturbing pattern. It underscores the urgent need for regulatory scrutiny and stringent maintenance protocols across high-rise buildings in Mumbai. As we reflect on Shubh Marulkar's narrow escape, we must confront the reality that our urban infrastructure, particularly lift, demands immediate attention. Without decisive action, the city may soon face a crisis that no amount of fate can protect against.