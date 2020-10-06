Thane: Leopard spotted in Patlipada area, kills female dog, puppies rescued

Thane: A leopard was spotted in the Patlipada area of Yeoor hills in Thane. According to the forest official, the movement of a leopard was noticed by the locals, since last few days. While, on Tuesday, a female dog with 7 puppies, was attacked by him. However, the puppies are safely rescued and kept at animals shelter.
"The movement of the leopard was spotted by locals since 5-6 days. However, on Tuesday morning, the body parts of a dog were spotted near Powerhouse, at Patlipada, which is located close to the Yeoor hills, in Thane," informed forest official.
Following the alert from the locals, the forest officials reached the spot and rescued the seven puppies which were safe. "With the help of volunteers, from one of he NGOs in Thane, the puppies were safely rescued by forests officials and has been kept under observation," added official.
The on-duty forest security officials has been instructed to keep more vigil in the forest area of Yeoor range (of Sanjay Gandhi National Park), while the locals has been alerted to avoid commuting near forest area and take more care of the children from nearby villages, located near forest, informed forest official.
