Thane: Leopard spotted in Patlipada area, kills female dog, puppies rescued

Thane: A leopard was spotted in the Patlipada area of Yeoor hills in Thane. According to the forest official, the movement of a leopard was noticed by the locals, since last few days. While, on Tuesday, a female dog with 7 puppies, was attacked by him. However, the puppies are safely rescued and kept at animals shelter.

"The movement of the leopard was spotted by locals since 5-6 days. However, on Tuesday morning, the body parts of a dog were spotted near Powerhouse, at Patlipada, which is located close to the Yeoor hills, in Thane," informed forest official.