Thane: Late-comers take advantage of TMC chief's absence

TMC chief Abhijit Bangar | FPJ Photo

Taking advantage of Thane civic chief Abhijit Bangar's absence, some of the civic officials have again started reporting late to offices, said a source. After recently assuming charge as the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner, Mr Bangar asked the officials to be punctual and even warned of action against late-comers. So far, 35 employees have been already served show cause notices for bending the rule.

On Nov 15, Mr Bangar left for Spain to attend a three-day 'Smart City' conference. Hence, several officials have once again resumed their habit of coming late to offices while few others have simply stopped coming to work, source added.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, an official said, “After Mr Bangar asked the employees to be on time, the head of the departments followed his order and took away the attendance register so that late-comers couldn't sign it.” Despite this, several officials continue to report late hence they were given show cause notice, it was added.

Another senior official confirmed that some of the peers are coming late to office since Mr Bangar went on his official foreign trip.