Thane: Land surveyor arrested for taking Rs1L bribe

The Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday (Dec 14) arrested a land surveyor for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs3 lakh and accepting Rs1 lakh from the complainant.

Friday, December 16, 2022
Representative
Vijay Thackeray, 45, was caught red-handed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs1 lakh as a first instalment from the complainant after officials laid a trap at the Karjat survey office in Thane district to nab him

Superintendent Of Police (ACB-Thane) Mr Sunil Lokhande said, “The complainant had bought a non-agricultural plot of 27,000sq m, bearing survey number 83 (1-100) at Dhotregaon in Karjat from Kalyan-based Vegith Global Services Pvt Ltd in 2021. He approached Mr Thackeray (the surveyor) for measuring the land and issuing the 7/12 land extract. However, the latter demanded Rs3 lakh for the same, in two instalments.”

Mr Lokhande added that after the man complained to the ACB, a trap was laid on Wednesday and Mr Thackeray was caught red-handed while accepting the amount from the complainant.

