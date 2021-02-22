Thane: Lakhs collected as fines from Covid violators in Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli

In the light of rising Covid cases, Civic officials carried out a drive against people violating the mask rule for virus prevention and collected Rs 1.52 lakh in Thane, while the officials of Kalyan-Dombivli collected Rs 1.78 lakh as a fine in last few days.

Following a rise in the infections, both Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporations has geared up to keep strict checks on the citizens roaming without masks.

"In last two days TMC (Thane Municipal Corporation) has collected around Rs 1.52 lakh as a fine from 305 citizens caught without mask. While in similar action, the KDMC has collected Rs 1.78 lakh, from total 357 citizens, spotted without mask in public places," said officials.

A fine of Rs.500 has been imposed against each of these citizens during a regular inspections carried by civic officials from respective corporations.

Both the corporations have issued strict directions to marriage halls and crowded places like malls and markets to take safety precautions, while strict action will be carried against people violating the Covid norms.