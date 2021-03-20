Thane: Labourer slips in Mumbra creek, drowns

Weeks after auto dealer Mansukh Hiran, 48, was found dead in Retubunder Creek in Mumbra, another man died at the same spot on Saturday morning. While both these incidents are not even remotely related, it primarily raised suspicion, only to later learn that these are two separate incidents in different contexts.

According to police sources, a 48-year-old man Shailj Saleem Abdul, a resident of Retibunder in Mumbra and a labourer by profession, had gone to the spot to relieve himself at around 11.10 am on Saturday, when he slipped and fell in the creek, causing his death. As soon as the incident occurred, the fire brigade and police officials were informed, who rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

The fire brigade fished Abdul's body from the creek, where he had drowned. He was immediately rushed to a civic run hospital, where he was declared dead before admission. Mumbra Police have registered an Accidental Death Report in the matter and have sent his body for autopsy. Prima facie police do not suspect any foul play in the matter but a detailed postmortem will shed more light into it.