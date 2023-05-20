 Thane: Kin of deceased constable get ₹1 crore insurance
Attached with the Naupada police station, Gaikwad was hit by a speeding container while he was on-duty near the Nitin Company Bridge. After his death, the family was in financial trouble

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10:13 PM IST
Thane: The next of kin of police constable Ghanshyam Gaikwad – who died in an accident six months ago – have received an insurance of ₹1 crore, thanks to the efforts of the Thane police. Attached with the Naupada police station, Gaikwad was hit by a speeding container while he was on-duty near the Nitin Company Bridge. After his death, the family was in financial trouble.

“The police have submitted an insurance claim to the bank, which was immediately approved. A cheque of Rs1 crore was given to Gaikwad's mother by Thane Police chief Jaijit Singh,” said a senior cop.

