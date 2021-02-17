Thane: Kin harass woman for refusing to give son for adoption

Thane: Police have registered an FIR against a man and five other members of his family for allegedly harassing his wife after she refused to agree for adoption of her five-year-old son by a relative here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The woman, aged 26 years, got married in 2015 and gave birth to a boy the next year. However, her husband and in-laws, residents of Bhiwandi town in Thane, allegedly harassed her and asked her to give her son to her husband's sister for adoption, the official from Nizampura police station said.