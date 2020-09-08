Thane: KDMC to carry out water cut on Friday

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) will undertake a water cut on to carry out repair work of water supply plants in three different locations. This will affect the water cuts in Kalyan-Dombivli on September 11.

"Routine repair and maintenance work will be carried out at KDMC's water supply stations at Mohili, Netivali and Barave. Hence, this will affect the water supply to eastern-western parts of Kalyan-Dombivli and rural areas of Kalyan, on Friday, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm," informed a KDMC official.

The prior notice has been issued for the citizens to avoid inconvenience and stalk extra storage of water, informed the official.