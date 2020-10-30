Thane: KDMC to carry out drive against hawkers

Thane: The Kalyan Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has decided to carry out special drives against illegal hawkers encroaching the streets, causing traffic woes and crowd amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The drive, starting from November 1, will be carried by a specially-dedicated team for 15 days, under the direction of KDMC ward officers.

A dedicated team of civic officials from the anti-encroachment department has been prepared to carry out the 15-day-long drive.

"Considering the Diwali festival, which is around the corner, the maximum number of hawkers leading to a crowd of shoppers amd traffic snarls may notice on the road. Hence, in order to curb the above issues, the drive will be carried against the hawkers illegaly encroaching streets and market areas, from November 1 to November 15," said a KDMC official.

According to the official, the complaints against the hawkers' menace causing traffic issues are being received by the commuters, amid the pandemic. Hence, considering the festival season, the situation may turn worse when social distancing norms are being violated.

"The hawkers spotted illegally encroaching streets will be issued warning at initial level. However, if they repeat their act, strict action will be taken against them by the anti-encroahment team of KDMC. Around 15 officials will be deployed to carry the drive out in each ward. These 15 officials will be divided into two teams to inspect the wards in two different time slots everyday," said Arun Jagtap, in charge of the anti-encroachment team at KDMC.

"Besides, the shopkeepers and hawkers will also have to face the action in case they are found using plastic bags. The shopkeepers will have to pay the fine of Rs 5,000 for issuing plastic bags to their customers," added a KDMC official.

In February this year, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi had suspended three civic officers, for their inaction against illegal hawkers on the Kalyan-Dombivli skywalk. Following several complaints, the surprise check was carried out by the commissioner, which led to the suspension of two ward officers and one official from the encroachment department.