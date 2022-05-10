Thane: KDMC chief asks officials to address water woes

Thane: The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation will make permanent water supply arrangements for a village in which five persons of a family, including three children, had drowned in a quarry.

A woman, her daughter-in-law and three teenage grandchildren had drowned in a water-filled quarry in Sandap village on Saturday evening.

The directive to find a solution to water woes and make permanent supply arrangements has been given by KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:48 AM IST