Thane: Kasarvadavali Police File Case Against 35-Year-Old Man For Killing Stray Dog With Bat

Thane: The Kasarvadavali police have filed a case against a 35- year-old man for killing a stray dog with a bat in Thane on Friday. The police said that the accused has been identified as Gokul Thore, a resident of a residential complex on Ghodbunder Road.

Case Filed

A case was filed by Sonali Waghmare, an animal activist, under section 325 of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita and 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

About The Incident

According to the police, the incident took place in a residential complex on Ghobunder Road. According to the FIR, the complainant stated that the accused allegedly attacked a stray dog with a wooden bat. Following this, the dog collapsed on the floor and started bleeding from the nose. Waghmare rushed to the spot after receiving information about it. Later, she took the dog to a veterinary doctor where it was declared dead during treatment.

An inspector from Kasarvadavali police station said, “So far, no arrests have been made. We will summon him to appear at the police station and record his statement.”