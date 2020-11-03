Thane: Kalyan's Patripool construction work likely to be delayed till December

Thane: Work at Kalyan's Patripool ROB (Railover bridge), which comes under Central Railway may be delayed till December.

According to the railway official, following the sanction from the commission of railway safety (CRS), a block will be announced to process the laying of girders.

The most awaited two-lane Patripool project was delayed after the lockdown in March. However, the work was slowly resumed following the traffic prohibition in August this year.

"The new Bridge is constructed parallel to the old one. The laying of girders of half part of the Bridge, which comes under city limits, was carried between August 19 to 24, by prohibiting the traffic movement from 10 pm to 5 am, to place the girders of new Patripool bridge. This work was processed by MSRDC in-coordination with KDMC. Now the girder laying of remaining part of the ROB will be carried by railways, in-coordination with MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation)," said an official from KDMC.

According to the official, the new deadline for the completion of new Patripool ROB was set as the end of August, 2020, by MSRDC. However, the remaining part of (under railways) girder laying is yet to be carried, which will be processed by announcing a block on railway route.

The central railway (Mumbai division) has already written to MSRDC, demanding block to process the construction work of the bridge. "We are ready to give block once the demand is received. Also, we have processed to get CRS sanction which is necessary from safety point of view, before processing the construction work," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway (CR), Mumbai.

Hence, following the sanction, the work of laying girders will be processed in coordination with MSRDC, by taking a block on the particular railway line. This is likely to be completed by December end, informed railway official, CR, Mumbai.

Patripool is major source of connectivity between the Kalyan-Dombivli-Shilphata-Navi Mumbai stretch. At present, the demolition of old Patripool ROB is causing massive traffic with a demand to speed up the work by local commuters.

After declaring the old Patripool ROB in a dangerous condition, the bridge was dismantled in November 2018 afterwhich the construction of new ROB was taken over by MSRDC.







