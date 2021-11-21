Thane: Kalyan police registers case against unknown accused over murder charges

The Khadakpada police in Kalyan have registered a murder case after they found a 53-year-old man dead. The police said the accused stabbed the deceased with a sharp weapon giving multiple injuries.

The police are in search of the accused who is yet unknown. The police said the incident took place on November 20, Saturday in-between 4 am to 7 am near Sunil Mhatre Tabela, Mhasobanagar, Umbarde gaon, Kalyan West.

The deceased was identified as Abhiman Dattu Bhandari (53), a resident of Kalyan west. The complainant Mukund Bhandari (55), elder brother of the deceased said he went to the public toilet behind the spot to find Abhiman lying in a pool of blood.

"Abhiman was stabbed with a sharp weapon. He was stabbed on his body parts and had multiple injuries. He informed the police and further investigation was started," said a police officer from Khadakpada police station.

The Khadakpada police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian penal code. "We have registered a case against an unknown person and are further investigating the matter," said a police officer.

