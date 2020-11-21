Thane: Kalyan-Dombivli mega block racks up long queues at bus stops

Thane: The effect of the Mega block between Kalyan-Dombivli were noticed on its first day, of the blocks scheduled for two consecutive days. As the long queues of commuters approaching bus stops were spotted; due to the non-functioning of local trains following the Mega block for the girder launching at Patripul ROB, in Kalyan, on Saturday.

To carry the launching of 76.67 metre long open web girder across the railway track for new Patripul bridge, the Central Railway (CR) has announced 4 days mega block between Kalyan-Dombivli railway route.Out of these 4 days, phase 1 and 2 of the blocks has been scheduled on November 21 and 22, for four hours on each day.

Following the same, additional bus services were made functional jointly by State transport (ST), Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane Municipal Transport (KDMT and TMT). Hence, the long queue of commuters on bus stops and traffic snarls were spotted on the diverted route, as the patripul was shut plying of heavy vehicles for the girder launching work carried jointly by railway and MSRDC (Maharashtra State Regional Development Corporation) officials.

"The local commuters and office goers had turned towards the bus stops following the railway block, to reach their work place. However, the stops were noticed with a huge crowd with miss management and violating the social distancing norms," said Parag Patil, 44, a local from Kalyan, who was traveling to Thane from State transport bus.

The block on November 21 was scheduled between Kalyan and Dombivli stations between 10:15 am to 2:15 pm, hence considering the morning peak hours time, large number of people choose to travel by road through the KDMT, TMT and ST buses, which were made functional between Thane to Kalyan-Dombivli, Kalyan to Mumbai/Badlapur/Titwala and between Kalyan-Dombilvli.

"Though adequate frequency of buses were made available at the various bus stops. The commuters ignoring the instructions continued to grab the seats in a particular bus, without waiting for the one scheduled after a few minutes gap," said a KDMT official, from Kalyan.

Besides, the diversions scheduled on the routes connecting Kalyan-Dombivli too noticed with the traffic, especially during the morning peak hours, on Saturday.

"Though new Patripul ROB adjacent to the old one was made functional prohibiting the plying of heavy vehicles, during the block hours. This led to the traffic for the movement of heavy vehicles on the entry and exits of the Kalyan city, that is near Durgadi junction and near Shahad," said a traffic official from Kalyan.