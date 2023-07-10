Thane: Kalwa Residents Fear Walking On Dark Parsik Nagar Streets With Defunct Lights

Representative Picture |

Thane: A number of street lights installed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for the benefit of the residents at Parsik Nagar streets in Kalwa have been defunct since the last one year, complain residents.



TMC has not responded to their complaints, said some residents. Sunil Varma, a resident of Parsik Nagar said, "The TMC installed around 100 to 150 street lights in the area a year, back but as of now none of them are working and there is always darkness in the area. We have complained several times to the TMC authorities no action has been initiated till now. People fear to walk there in darkness as cases of thefts and chain snatching are on the rise due to defunct street lights."

Another resident Kiran Thakur said, "The civic body spent around ₹2-3 crore on street lights but have not maintained it properly." Sachin Singh another resident said, "The TMC is providing ample facilities in Thane area but areas like Kalwa Naka, Sahyadri School to Mumbra Circle are being neglected due to the political differences."

TMC commissioner Abhijit Bangar said, "We will look into the matter on a priority basis and will soon sort out the street lights problems in Parsik Nagar area."