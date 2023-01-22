Thane: Kalwa police register extortion case against BJP worker, associate

Representative image | File Photo

Thane: The Kalwa police have registered an extortion case against a man claiming to be a BJP leader from Navi Mumbai, and his associate. Senior Police Inspector of Kalwa police station, K P Thorat, said the suspect, Jasvinder Singh, and accomplice Shankar Gupta snatched ₹20,000 from a man from Uttar Pradesh, Phoolchand Yadav, who is in the iron rods business in Kalamboli.

Asked hafta for conducting business

Yadav was allegedly threatened and also forced to pay the suspects ₹25,000 every month for conducting his business. The police have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to nab the two men.

