Thane: Jobless man stabs wife with sharp weapon in Dombivli as she refuses to stay with him

The Vishnu Nagar police in Dombivli have registered an attempt to murder case against a 43-year-old man for assaulting his wife. The police said the accused stabbed his wife as she was not ready to stay with him as he was jobless.

The police said the complainant Sagar Shivaji Bhujang 21, is the son of the accused Shivaji Kesavrao Bhujan 43. Sagar in his statement to the police said that his father was jobless and his mother Asha 40, was not staying with his father. "It was leading to regular fights between his parents. On February 7, in-between 1:30 pm to 2 pm Shivaji reached Dombivli and after verbal argument, he stabbed Asha with a sharp knife on her stomach and back and injured her seriously. She was shifted to a civil hospital and is undergoing through treatment," said a police officer.

A case has been registered on the complaint of Sagar under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian penal code against Shivaji. The police are further investigating the matter.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:24 PM IST