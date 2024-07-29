Thane: Jealous Over Losing Business, Doctor Hires Gunmen To Fire Rounds On Rival's Car In Murbad; 4 Held

Pixabay

Thane: In a disturbing case of professional rivalry, a medical practitioner in Thane's Murbad area, driven by jealousy over a competitor's success, hired a gunman to intimidate and drive the rival out of the neighbourhood. Dr Ramchandra Bhoir, the accused, orchestrated this crime to dominate the area and boost his income and business. Bhoir, who remains at large, targeted Dr Ravishankar Pal, who operates Shri Krishna Hospital in Saralgaon.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the incident occurred on July 1, as revealed by Murbad police officials. The investigation identified the shooting as a result of professional rivalry between the two doctors.

4 Arrested In Connection With Attack

Four individuals were arrested for the attack on Dr Pal's car, while Dr Bhoir and another accomplice, Vijay Wagh, remain absconding. The arrested suspects include Suresh Pundalik Okhore, 32, Bhushan alias Bablya Pundalik Pawar, 23, Gaurav Ramchandra Tungar, 22 and Jnaneshwar alias Bala Jaywant Sable, 24.

An officer told HT that Gaurav Tungar, a compounder at Dr Pal's clinic, had been reprimanded multiple times for work irregularities. Angered by this, Tungar conspired with Dr Bhoir and Dr Pal's driver, Sable, against Dr. Pal. Okhore and Pawar were instructed to execute the shooting. Tungar secured a country-made firearm from Vijay Wagh, which was then given to the shooters.

On the day of the incident, Dr Pal parked his car in front of Shri Krishna Hospital and left for work. In the evening, Okhore and Pawar, riding a motorcycle, fired shots at the car and fled. Dr Pal reported the incident to the Murbad police station the following day. The police reviewed CCTV footage, which captured the two bike-borne men shooting at the car.

Police Digs Down Further During Probe

Through technical analysis and information from informants, the police confirmed that Okhore and Pawar carried out the crime. They were arrested and admitted to the crime during interrogation. They revealed that Tungar and Sable instigated the crime.

Both were taken into custody and confessed that Dr Ramchandra Bhoir orchestrated the crime. Tungar also disclosed that the firearm used was obtained from his friend, Vijay Wagh. All the arrested suspects confirmed Dr Bhoir's involvement.

Senior Police Inspector Pramod Babar stated that the arrested individuals were produced in court and remanded to police custody for two days. The investigation continues as cops search for Dr Bhoir and Wagh.