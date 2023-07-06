 Thane: Investors Duped Of Over ₹41 Crore; Crime Branch Arrests Chairman Of Agri Firm
Thane: Investors Duped Of Over ₹41 Crore; Crime Branch Arrests Chairman Of Agri Firm

He has been identified as Prashant Govindrao Zade, (47), the chairman of AS Agri and Aqua LLP who is accused of duping a total of 150 investors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Representational image | File Photo

The crime branch of Thane police has arrested a man for allegedly cheating investors of more than ₹41 crore. He has been identified as Prashant Govindrao Zade, (47), the chairman of AS Agri and Aqua LLP who is accused of duping a total of 150 investors. A resident of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh had filed a complaint with Kasarwadavali police station that she had invested ₹2.7 crore in Zade’s firm and was promised returns of ₹5 crore, but she never got her money back.

Thane: Ceiling Plaster Of Room Collapses In Khopat; 2 Teen Girls Injured
article-image
